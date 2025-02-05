Bihar Board Bans Shoes, Socks for Class 12th Inter Board Exams 2025

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reinstated its strict dress code for students appearing in the Bihar class 12 board exam 2025. Effective from February 6, 2025, students will not be permitted to wear shoes and socks inside the examination hall.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reinstated its strict dress code for students appearing in the Bihar class 12 board exam 2025. Effective from February 6, 2025, students will not be permitted to wear shoes and socks inside the examination hall.

The board had temporarily relaxed this rule earlier due to severe cold weather but has now decided to enforce the original dress code. “It is hereby notified that, in light of the improved weather conditions, wearing shoes and socks will be strictly prohibited for candidates appearing in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2025 scheduled from 06.02.2025 to 15.02.2025. Any candidate found wearing shoes or socks will not be permitted to enter the examination hall," states the official notification.

Exam Schedule and Entry Guidelines

The Bihar Board Class 12 exams are being conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025, in two shifts:

Morning Shift: 9.30AM to 12.45PM (Entry begins at 8.30AM; gates close at 9AM)

Afternoon Shift: 2PM to 5.15PM (Entry begins at 1PM; gates close at 1.30PM)

Students must strictly adhere to the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards to avoid disqualification from the exam. The BSEB has instructed school authorities to download admit cards from the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, and distribute them to students before the examination.

Security Measures for a Fair Examination

To ensure transparency and curb malpractice, BSEB has put multiple security measures in place, including:

Two-level frisking process

Three-tier magistrate deployment at exam centres

CCTV surveillance in examination halls

Strict entry protocols to prevent unfair practices

With over 12.92 lakh students appearing across 1,677 exam centres, BSEB aims to conduct the exams smoothly while ensuring strict adherence to rules.