NTA to Release JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Soon: How to Download
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
16:12 PM
File Image
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Admit Cards shortly. Candidates can access and download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2025. As per the official information bulletin, the admit cards will be issued three days prior to each exam date.
Steps to Download JEE Main 2025 Admit Card (Once it is Released)
JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Release Schedule
The JEE Main 2025 exam is important for admission to undergraduate programmes such as BE, BTech, and BArch across engineering colleges in the country.