NTA to Release JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Soon: How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Admit Cards shortly. Candidates can access and download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2025. As per the official information bulletin, the admit cards will be issued three days prior to each exam date.

Steps to Download JEE Main 2025 Admit Card (Once it is Released)

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link titled ‘JEE MAIN SESSION 1 ADMIT CARDS’ on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s login credentials, such as registration number or user ID and password, on the redirected page. Once submitted, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Release Schedule

January 22 Exam: Admit card available on January 19

January 23 Exam: Admit card available on January 20

January 24 Exam: Admit card available on January 21

January 28 Exam: Admit card available on January 25

January 29 Exam: Admit card available on January 26

January 30 Exam: Admit card available on January 27

The JEE Main 2025 exam is important for admission to undergraduate programmes such as BE, BTech, and BArch across engineering colleges in the country.