NEET PG 2025

Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 Final Merit List Out: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Nov 2025
13:53 PM

Summary
The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB), Ranchi, has released the final state merit list for Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1.
As per the official announcement, a total of 267 candidates have been declared eligible for the Round 1 counselling for admission to state quota seats in PG medical degree, diploma, and DNB courses for the academic year 2025–26.

Qualified candidates can participate in the choice filling process for selecting their preferred colleges and courses from November 11 to November 14, 2025. The seat allotment result will be declared on November 16, 2025, followed by document verification and admission between November 17 and November 20, 2025.

The JCECEB has also specified the security deposit amounts required for participating in the counselling process. Candidates applying for government medical colleges must deposit ₹30,000 for Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, while those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories need to pay ₹15,000.

For private medical colleges, the security deposit is ₹2 lakh, and the same amount applies to candidates opting for both government and private colleges together.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill in their preferences within the stipulated deadline and regularly check the official JCECEB website for updates on seat allotment, document verification, and further rounds of counselling.

