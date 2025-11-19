CBSE Issues Key Instructions for Schools Ahead of 2026 Practical and Internal Assessments

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notification for all affiliated schools gearing up to conduct practical exams, project work, and internal assessments for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The assessments will be held from January 1 to February 14, 2026, and the board has urged schools to strictly follow the updated guidelines to avoid errors while uploading marks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notification for all affiliated schools gearing up to conduct practical exams, project work, and internal assessments for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The assessments will be held from January 1 to February 14, 2026, and the board has urged schools to strictly follow the updated guidelines to avoid errors while uploading marks.

In its circular, CBSE highlighted recurring issues observed during the marks submission process, noting that schools often make mistakes when uploading scores for practicals, project evaluations, and internal assessments. The board has stressed that such errors must be avoided this year, as requests for corrections after submission will not be entertained.

The notification states: “The Practical Examinations/ Project/ Internal Assessment for class X and XII is scheduled to start w.e.f. 01/01/2026 till 14/02/2026. It has been observed that schools sometimes make mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment. To aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment and conduct of Theory Examinations, a list of subjects for Classes X and XII containing the following details is annexed with this circular for information with the thought that schools will read this circular and strictly comply instruction and not make a request later on to correct the mistake committed by them by giving various excuses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To assist schools, CBSE has shared a comprehensive list of Class 10 and 12 subjects with detailed specifications, including:

Class and subject code

Subject name

Maximum marks for theory exams

Maximum marks for practical exams

Maximum marks for project assessment

Maximum marks for the internal assessment

Whether an external examiner will be appointed

Whether practical answer books will be provided by CBSE

Type of answer book to be used for the theory exam

CBSE reiterated that the total marks for each subject remain 100, split across theory, practicals, projects, and internal assessments depending on the subject requirements.

The board has urged all schools to carefully read the complete circular, follow the marking structure as prescribed, and ensure error-free uploading of marks within the stipulated timeline to facilitate the smooth conduct of theory examinations.