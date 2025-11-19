Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Declared, District-Wise Lists and Details Released

Summary The Rajasthan Police Department has officially declared the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 for the written examination held earlier this year. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) can now access their results through the department’s official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police Department has officially declared the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 for the written examination held earlier this year. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) can now access their results through the department’s official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The authorities have also issued district-wise selection lists, enabling candidates to check their qualifying status in the recruitment process.

The written examination for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 was conducted on September 13 and 14 across multiple districts in the state. This follows the department’s earlier announcement of results for Telecom Constable (Driver) and Telecommunication General Duty posts.

The results have been made available in PDF format, allowing candidates to easily download and verify their roll numbers. As per the official notification, the recruitment process involves several stages, including document verification and medical examinations, in addition to the CBT. Candidates shortlisted through the written test will now proceed to the next phase as per the schedule published by the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding the verification process, medical test dates, and subsequent notifications issued by the department.