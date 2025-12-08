Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC Releases Interview Schedule for RAS 2024 and Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Dec 2025
14:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the official notification, interviews will be held from 15 December to 24 December 2025 for candidates who qualified in both the preliminary and mains examinations
The Commission has stated that candidates without complete documentation will not be allowed to participate

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the interview schedule for the second stage of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) and Subordinate Services Recruitment 2024. According to the official notification, interviews will be held from 15 December to 24 December 2025 for candidates who qualified in both the preliminary and mains examinations.

Candidates appearing for the interview must carry two printed copies of their detailed online application form, original documents, and self-attested photocopies of all relevant certificates. A recent passport-sized colour photograph and a valid original photo ID are also mandatory. The Commission has stated that candidates without complete documentation will not be allowed to participate. Interview letters will be released soon on the official RPSC website.

In addition to the RAS schedule, RPSC has also published the interview dates for 22 subjects under the Assistant Professor (Medical Education Department) Recruitment 2025. These interviews will be held between 15 December and 30 December 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

RPSC RAS 2025: Interview Dates

Oto-Rhino-Laryngology: 15–16 December 2025

Anatomy: 15 December 2025

Cardiology: 15 December 2025

Microbiology: 16 December 2025

Biochemistry: 16 December 2025

Radiotherapy: 17 December 2025

Physiology: 17 December 2025

P & SM: 17 December 2025

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: 18 December 2025

Ophthalmology: 18 December 2025

Neuro Surgery: 18 December 2025

Urology: 19 December 2025

Neurology: 19 December 2025

Dental & Prosthetic Head and Neck Cancer Surgery: 19 December 2025

Surgical Gastroenterology: 20 December 2025

T.B. & Chest: 20 December 2025

Radiodiagnosis: 18–19 December 2025

Psychiatry: 19 December 2025

Anaesthesiology: 22–23 December 2025

Paediatrics: 22–23 December 2025

Orthopaedics: 22–23 December 2025

General Medicine: 24 December 2025

Candidates must bring all essential academic and professional documents, both in original and photocopy form, along with a recent photo and valid ID. RPSC has reiterated that no candidate will be allowed to appear without complete documentation.

RPSC Interview Letter: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Go to the “Candidates Information” or “News and Notifications” section

3. Click on the relevant link — “RAS/RTS 2024 Interview Letter” or “Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2025”

4. Enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details

5. Download the interview letter and print a hard copy for the interview

Last updated on 08 Dec 2025
14:33 PM
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) RPSC
Similar stories
CAT 2025

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens - Challenge Link and Detailed Guide

MBA

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Application Window Closes Today; Check List of Documents Her. . .

MCC

MCC Adds 2,620 Seats for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2; Seat Allotment From Decemb. . .

CBSE 2026

Mental Health, Cyber Safety Take Centre Stage at CBSE's National Adolescent Summit 20. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CAT 2025

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens - Challenge Link and Detailed Guide

MBA

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Application Window Closes Today; Check List of Documents Her. . .

MCC

MCC Adds 2,620 Seats for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2; Seat Allotment From Decemb. . .

CBSE 2026

Mental Health, Cyber Safety Take Centre Stage at CBSE's National Adolescent Summit 20. . .

JKPSC

JKPSC CCE - Thousands Sit for Exam Amid Uncertainty and Postponement Appeals

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Ends Soon - 2620 New Seats Added; Check Deadline

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality