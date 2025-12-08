RPSC Releases Interview Schedule for RAS 2024 and Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025

Summary According to the official notification, interviews will be held from 15 December to 24 December 2025 for candidates who qualified in both the preliminary and mains examinations The Commission has stated that candidates without complete documentation will not be allowed to participate

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the interview schedule for the second stage of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) and Subordinate Services Recruitment 2024. According to the official notification, interviews will be held from 15 December to 24 December 2025 for candidates who qualified in both the preliminary and mains examinations.

Candidates appearing for the interview must carry two printed copies of their detailed online application form, original documents, and self-attested photocopies of all relevant certificates. A recent passport-sized colour photograph and a valid original photo ID are also mandatory. The Commission has stated that candidates without complete documentation will not be allowed to participate. Interview letters will be released soon on the official RPSC website.

In addition to the RAS schedule, RPSC has also published the interview dates for 22 subjects under the Assistant Professor (Medical Education Department) Recruitment 2025. These interviews will be held between 15 December and 30 December 2025.

RPSC RAS 2025: Interview Dates

Oto-Rhino-Laryngology: 15–16 December 2025

Anatomy: 15 December 2025

Cardiology: 15 December 2025

Microbiology: 16 December 2025

Biochemistry: 16 December 2025

Radiotherapy: 17 December 2025

Physiology: 17 December 2025

P & SM: 17 December 2025

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: 18 December 2025

Ophthalmology: 18 December 2025

Neuro Surgery: 18 December 2025

Urology: 19 December 2025

Neurology: 19 December 2025

Dental & Prosthetic Head and Neck Cancer Surgery: 19 December 2025

Surgical Gastroenterology: 20 December 2025

T.B. & Chest: 20 December 2025

Radiodiagnosis: 18–19 December 2025

Psychiatry: 19 December 2025

Anaesthesiology: 22–23 December 2025

Paediatrics: 22–23 December 2025

Orthopaedics: 22–23 December 2025

General Medicine: 24 December 2025

Candidates must bring all essential academic and professional documents, both in original and photocopy form, along with a recent photo and valid ID. RPSC has reiterated that no candidate will be allowed to appear without complete documentation.

RPSC Interview Letter: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Go to the “Candidates Information” or “News and Notifications” section

3. Click on the relevant link — “RAS/RTS 2024 Interview Letter” or “Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2025”

4. Enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details

5. Download the interview letter and print a hard copy for the interview