IBPS PO Notification 2025 Out for 5208 Posts - Exam Pattern Revised! Registration Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2025
10:00 AM

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS PO 2025 notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO).
As per the announcement, a total of 5,208 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS PO 2025 notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in 11 public sector banks across India. The detailed notification is now available on the official IBPS website — ibps.in. As per the announcement, a total of 5,208 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The online application window for IBPS PO 2025 has opened today, July 1, and interested candidates can register until July 21, 2025. To be eligible, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university and fall within the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as per the eligibility cut-off date mentioned in the notification.

The IBPS PO 2025 notification PDF provides comprehensive details, including important exam dates, eligibility conditions, selection process, and a newly revised exam pattern. Notably, the Preliminary and Main examinations are scheduled to be conducted during the months of August and October 2025, respectively.

In a significant update, IBPS has revised the exam pattern for both the Prelims and Mains stages this year. The Mains exam will now feature 145 objective questions carrying 200 marks, alongside a Descriptive Paper worth 25 marks, raising the total to 225 marks. New emphasis areas include banking awareness, digital literacy, and data interpretation. Additionally, each section in the Mains exam will be time-bound, requiring candidates to manage their time effectively.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official IBPS portal for detailed instructions and to complete their application well ahead of the deadline.

Find the direct registration link here.

