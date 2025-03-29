JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card OUT - Hall Ticket Link and Exam Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the much-awaited JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card for candidates appearing on April 2, 3, and 4. Applicants can now download their hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the much-awaited JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card for candidates appearing on April 2, 3, and 4. Applicants can now download their hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by entering their application number and password. As per the NTA, the admit cards for subsequent exam dates will be released in due course.

Exam Schedule

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exams will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. Most exam days will have two shifts: 9 AM to Noon and 3 PM to 6 PM. However, on April 8, the exam will be held only in the evening shift. The final exam day, April 9, will have a morning shift exclusively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to Download the JEE Main 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official NTA JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Admit Card for JEE(Main) 2025 Session-2’ link.

Enter your application number and password.

The admit card will be displayed.

Save and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of discrepancies or issues in downloading, they can contact NTA through the helpline numbers 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.nic.in.

The NTA had earlier released the JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip on March 20, 2025. This slip informs candidates about their exam city in advance, while the admit card provides specific details regarding the exam center and exam timing.

Find the direct admit card download link here.