Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

EMRS Answer Key 2025 Released for ESSE - Objection Submission Link and Download Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2026
09:31 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the provisional answer key for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Staff Selection Examination (ESSE).
Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now access the answer key along with their scanned OMR response sheets on the official website.

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the provisional answer key for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now access the answer key along with their scanned OMR response sheets on the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in.

The provisional answer key has been issued for all teaching and non-teaching posts covered under the EMRS recruitment drive. These include Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Hostel Warden, Accountant, and other notified positions. The answer keys correspond to the examinations conducted in offline mode on December 13, 14, and 21, 2025.

To check the EMRS ESSE 2026 answer key, candidates need to visit the official NESTS portal and navigate to the recruitment section. By clicking on the link titled “Display of Scanned Image of OMR Answer Sheet and Answer Key for ESSE 2025,” candidates can log in using their roll number and date of birth. Once logged in, the scanned OMR answer sheet and the provisional answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded for future reference.

NESTS has clarified that the released answer key is provisional in nature and not the final version. Candidates are advised to carefully verify their responses and the official answers. In case of any discrepancies or errors, candidates will be allowed to raise objections within the objection window by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹1000 per question. The final answer key will be published after reviewing all valid objections.

The EMRS recruitment process follows a multi-stage selection procedure for teaching and non-teaching posts. It primarily includes the Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) conducted in offline, OMR-based mode, followed by a qualifying Language Proficiency Test. Depending on the post applied for, candidates may also be required to appear for a Skill Test or Interview, particularly for senior roles such as Principal. The final stages include Document Verification and a Medical Examination, with merit lists prepared based on performance in the written examinations and subsequent post-specific stages.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NESTS website for updates related to the detailed objection process, final answer key, and further stages of the EMRS ESSE recruitment.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2026
09:32 AM
Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Answer Key
