ICSI CSEET Result 2025 for November Session Out at icsi.edu: Link and Qualifying Marks

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 today, November 20, 2025. Along with the result, the institute has also released each candidate’s subject-wise marks. Those who appeared for the examination can now download their e-Result and Marks Statement from the official website, icsi.edu. The national-level entrance test was conducted on November 8 and November 10, 2025.

To access the CSEET November 2025 result and scorecard, candidates are required to log in using their roll number and date of birth. The downloadable mark sheet provides a detailed subject-wise breakdown of marks, enabling candidates to review their performance comprehensively. ICSI has advised candidates to keep a printed copy of the scorecard for future admission and document verification procedures.

How to Download CSEET November 2025 Result

Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Click on the CSEET Result link displayed on the homepage.

Enter your unique ID number and date of birth.

View the CSEET November 2025 result displayed on the screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

CSEET 2025 Passing Criteria

As per ICSI guidelines, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and maintain an aggregate of at least 50% to qualify for the examination. There is no negative marking in the CSEET, offering candidates a fair evaluation structure.

Find the direct result download link here.