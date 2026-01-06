KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Exam Dates Announced for Engineering/Pharmacy Stream - Application Begins

Summary
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the examination schedule for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2026 entrance test.
Alongside the release of the exam dates, CEE Kerala has also opened the KEAM 2026 registration window.

Application Process

Alongside the release of the exam dates, CEE Kerala has also opened the KEAM 2026 registration window. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, with the registration process remaining open until January 31, 2026.

As part of the application process, candidates must upload specific documents within the stipulated deadlines. The last date to upload the Class 10 certificate, proof of date of birth, and nativity certificate is January 31, 2026, by 5 PM. Meanwhile, candidates will be allowed to upload other required certificates and supporting documents until February 7, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete document submission within the given timeline to avoid disqualification at later stages.

Eligibility

In terms of eligibility, candidates must have attained a minimum age of 17 years as on December 31, 2026. The authority has clearly stated that no age relaxation will be provided under any circumstances. Academic eligibility requires candidates to have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination with the minimum prescribed passing marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics for engineering and architecture courses.

KEAM 2026 is a state-level entrance examination conducted annually by CEE Kerala for admission to various professional programmes in the state. The entrance test serves as the gateway for undergraduate admissions in Engineering, Architecture (BArch), Pharmacy, and Medical-related courses, including Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Nursing, across participating institutions in Kerala.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CEE Kerala website for detailed information regarding further admission procedures and updates related to KEAM 2026.

Find the direct application link here.

