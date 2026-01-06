Cold Wave Effect: Jaipur Schools Closed for Younger Classes; Other States Announce Holidays

Summary The District Collector and District Magistrate of Jaipur have announced a temporary suspension of classes in government and private schools across the district in view of an intense cold wave. Similar preventive steps have been taken in other states affected by the ongoing cold wave.

The District Collector and District Magistrate of Jaipur have announced a temporary suspension of classes in government and private schools across the district in view of an intense cold wave forecast by the Meteorological Department. As per the official order, students from pre-primary to Class 5 will remain on leave from January 6 to January 10, while students from Class 6 to Class 8 will have holidays from January 6 to January 8.

The directive has been issued as a precautionary measure to safeguard children’s health during the prevailing severe winter conditions. However, teachers have been instructed to report to schools as usual, and all scheduled examinations will continue without any changes. School authorities have also been asked to ensure that necessary safety measures are in place during this period.

According to the official notice, the District Education Officer (Secondary and Primary Education), Jaipur, has been directed to strictly implement the order across all government and private schools in coordination with the Chief Block Education Officers. The administration has cautioned that any violation of the instructions by schools will invite action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2003.

The latest announcement comes after the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) had earlier declared winter vacations for all schools in the state from December 25 to January 5 due to cold weather conditions. With temperatures continuing to remain low, authorities have extended selective closures for younger students in Jaipur to minimise health risks.

Similar preventive steps have been taken in other states affected by the ongoing cold wave. In Jharkhand, schools in Ranchi and Jamshedpur will remain closed until January 6, while a state-wide order has been issued to shut schools from January 6 to January 8 for students from pre-nursery to Class 12. During this period, teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools have been instructed to report for non-academic duties.

In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced the closure of all schools, including government, government-aided and private institutions, from January 6 to January 10 in response to extreme cold conditions. Authorities across states have emphasised that student safety remains the top priority as winter intensifies in several parts of the country.