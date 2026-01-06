GUJCET 2026

GUJCET 2026 Registration Ends Today: Check Steps and Category-Wise Exam Option Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2026
12:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 today.
Candidates who have not yet applied for the state-level entrance examination must complete their application process through the official website, gseb.org, before the deadline.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 today, January 6, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied for the state-level entrance examination must complete their application process through the official website, gseb.org, before the deadline.

Earlier, the last date to submit the GUJCET 2026 application form was December 30, 2025. However, the board extended the registration deadline to January 6 to provide additional time to eligible candidates. Candidates seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat are advised to complete the registration process without further delay, as no additional extension has been announced as of yet.

To apply for GUJCET 2026, candidates need to visit the official GSEB website and click on the GUJCET 2026 link available on the homepage. After entering the required registration details, applicants must fill out the application form carefully, make the prescribed fee payment, and submit the form. Once the application is successfully submitted, candidates should download the confirmation page and retain a printed copy for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application fee for GUJCET 2026 is ₹350. Candidates can pay the fee online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking facility. In addition, GSEB has also provided the option of “SBI Branch Payment,” allowing applicants to pay the fee in cash at designated State Bank of India branches.

As per the official schedule, the GUJCET 2026 examination will be conducted on March 29, 2026. The entrance test will be held for science stream students under three categories—Group A, Group B, and Group AB. Group A includes candidates appearing for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, primarily for engineering admissions. Group B is meant for students opting for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, usually for pharmacy-related courses. Candidates choosing to appear in all four subjects—Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology—will be placed under Group AB.

Students who have completed or are currently appearing in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) science stream examination must select their respective group based on the courses they intend to apply for. Engineering aspirants must opt for Group A, pharmacy aspirants for Group B, while candidates seeking eligibility for both engineering and pharmacy courses should choose Group AB.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official GSEB website for updates related to GUJCET 2026, including admit card release, exam guidelines, and result announcements.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2026
12:10 PM
GUJCET 2026 GUJCET Gujarat Common Entrance Test Registration GSEB
Similar stories
school closure

Cold Wave Effect: Jaipur Schools Closed for Younger Classes; Other States Announce Ho. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Exam Dates Announced for Engineering/Pharmacy Stream - Application Begins

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases Important Instructions on Document Update Ahead of Registr. . .

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

EMRS Answer Key 2025 Released for ESSE - Objection Submission Link and Download Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TRUTHSEEKERS: Students during a lesson on digital literacy at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, US
Digital Literacy

Defence against deepfakes

school closure

Cold Wave Effect: Jaipur Schools Closed for Younger Classes; Other States Announce Ho. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Exam Dates Announced for Engineering/Pharmacy Stream - Application Begins

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases Important Instructions on Document Update Ahead of Registr. . .

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

EMRS Answer Key 2025 Released for ESSE - Objection Submission Link and Download Steps

Bihar STET

Bihar STET Result 2025 Out Now - Check Direct Link and Qualifying Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality