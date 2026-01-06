GUJCET 2026 Registration Ends Today: Check Steps and Category-Wise Exam Option Details

Summary The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 today. Candidates who have not yet applied for the state-level entrance examination must complete their application process through the official website, gseb.org, before the deadline.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 today, January 6, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied for the state-level entrance examination must complete their application process through the official website, gseb.org, before the deadline.

Earlier, the last date to submit the GUJCET 2026 application form was December 30, 2025. However, the board extended the registration deadline to January 6 to provide additional time to eligible candidates. Candidates seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat are advised to complete the registration process without further delay, as no additional extension has been announced as of yet.

To apply for GUJCET 2026, candidates need to visit the official GSEB website and click on the GUJCET 2026 link available on the homepage. After entering the required registration details, applicants must fill out the application form carefully, make the prescribed fee payment, and submit the form. Once the application is successfully submitted, candidates should download the confirmation page and retain a printed copy for future reference.

The application fee for GUJCET 2026 is ₹350. Candidates can pay the fee online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking facility. In addition, GSEB has also provided the option of “SBI Branch Payment,” allowing applicants to pay the fee in cash at designated State Bank of India branches.

As per the official schedule, the GUJCET 2026 examination will be conducted on March 29, 2026. The entrance test will be held for science stream students under three categories—Group A, Group B, and Group AB. Group A includes candidates appearing for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, primarily for engineering admissions. Group B is meant for students opting for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, usually for pharmacy-related courses. Candidates choosing to appear in all four subjects—Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology—will be placed under Group AB.

Students who have completed or are currently appearing in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) science stream examination must select their respective group based on the courses they intend to apply for. Engineering aspirants must opt for Group A, pharmacy aspirants for Group B, while candidates seeking eligibility for both engineering and pharmacy courses should choose Group AB.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official GSEB website for updates related to GUJCET 2026, including admit card release, exam guidelines, and result announcements.