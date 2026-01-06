NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases Important Instructions on Document Update Ahead of Registration

Summary NTA has advised all aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test–Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 to update and verify their Aadhaar, UDID and category-related documents. The agency has cautioned candidates to ensure that all personal and category details are accurate to prevent discrepancies, grievances or possible rejection of applications.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised all aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test–Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 to update and verify their Aadhaar, UDID and category-related documents well in advance of the registration process. The agency has cautioned candidates to ensure that all personal and category details are accurate to prevent discrepancies, grievances or possible rejection of applications at later stages of the admission process.

NTA is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 application schedule and examination dates shortly on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Ahead of registration, candidates have been asked to ensure that all information recorded in their Aadhaar card is valid and up to date. Essential details that must be correctly mentioned include the candidate’s name, date of birth, gender, photograph, address and biometric information, wherever applicable. Any mismatch between Aadhaar details and application data may lead to complications during verification stages.

Aspirants who need to correct or update their Aadhaar information can do so by following the guidelines issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar-related update services are available through the official portals myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and uidai.gov.in. NTA has emphasised that candidates should complete these updates well before the commencement of the NEET UG 2026 registration window.

In addition, candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must ensure that their UDID card is valid, updated and renewed, wherever required. Similarly, category certificates for EWS, SC, ST and OBC-NCL candidates must be current and valid as per the prevailing norms at the time of application.

Meanwhile, the latest MBBS seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) indicates a significant expansion in medical education capacity across the country. As per the data, 11,276 new MBBS seats have been added this year, taking the total number of seats to 1,29,026. Karnataka continues to lead with 13,944 MBBS seats, followed by Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates seeking regular updates and official instructions related to NEET UG 2026 are advised to visit the NTA websites nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in to stay informed about notifications, schedules and application guidelines.

Read the official notice here.