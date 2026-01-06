NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases Important Instructions on Document Update Ahead of Registration

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2026
09:54 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
NTA has advised all aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test–Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 to update and verify their Aadhaar, UDID and category-related documents.
The agency has cautioned candidates to ensure that all personal and category details are accurate to prevent discrepancies, grievances or possible rejection of applications.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised all aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test–Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 to update and verify their Aadhaar, UDID and category-related documents well in advance of the registration process. The agency has cautioned candidates to ensure that all personal and category details are accurate to prevent discrepancies, grievances or possible rejection of applications at later stages of the admission process.

NTA is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 application schedule and examination dates shortly on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Ahead of registration, candidates have been asked to ensure that all information recorded in their Aadhaar card is valid and up to date. Essential details that must be correctly mentioned include the candidate’s name, date of birth, gender, photograph, address and biometric information, wherever applicable. Any mismatch between Aadhaar details and application data may lead to complications during verification stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants who need to correct or update their Aadhaar information can do so by following the guidelines issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar-related update services are available through the official portals myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and uidai.gov.in. NTA has emphasised that candidates should complete these updates well before the commencement of the NEET UG 2026 registration window.

In addition, candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must ensure that their UDID card is valid, updated and renewed, wherever required. Similarly, category certificates for EWS, SC, ST and OBC-NCL candidates must be current and valid as per the prevailing norms at the time of application.

Meanwhile, the latest MBBS seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) indicates a significant expansion in medical education capacity across the country. As per the data, 11,276 new MBBS seats have been added this year, taking the total number of seats to 1,29,026. Karnataka continues to lead with 13,944 MBBS seats, followed by Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates seeking regular updates and official instructions related to NEET UG 2026 are advised to visit the NTA websites nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in to stay informed about notifications, schedules and application guidelines.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2026
09:55 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Registration Aadhaar card Category Certificate
Similar stories
MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Begins; Exams to Be Held Twice From This Year

GUJCET 2026

GUJCET 2026 Registration Ends Today: Check Steps and Category-Wise Exam Option Detail. . .

school closure

Cold Wave Effect: Jaipur Schools Closed for Younger Classes; Other States Announce Ho. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Exam Dates Announced for Engineering/Pharmacy Stream - Application Begins

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Begins; Exams to Be Held Twice From This Year

GUJCET 2026

GUJCET 2026 Registration Ends Today: Check Steps and Category-Wise Exam Option Detail. . .

TRUTHSEEKERS: Students during a lesson on digital literacy at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, US
Digital Literacy

Defence against deepfakes

school closure

Cold Wave Effect: Jaipur Schools Closed for Younger Classes; Other States Announce Ho. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Exam Dates Announced for Engineering/Pharmacy Stream - Application Begins

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

EMRS Answer Key 2025 Released for ESSE - Objection Submission Link and Download Steps

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality