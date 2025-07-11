KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Revised Rank List Out After HC Verdict - Check Changes in Toppers List!

Posted on 11 Jul 2025
Summary
In a significant development following a Kerala High Court directive, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially released the revised KEAM 2025 rank list.
Candidates can now check their individual rank details by logging into the KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal on the CEE website.

In a significant development following a Kerala High Court directive, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially released the revised KEAM 2025 rank list on its website — cee.kerala.gov.in. The fresh list marks a major reshuffle at the top, with Joshua Jacob Thomas, earlier ranked fifth, emerging as the new engineering topper.

The revised rank list was published in compliance with the High Court’s order, which quashed the amendment made to the KEAM 2025 prospectus just before the result declaration. According to the CEE’s latest notification, the rank list has now been prepared based on the original prospectus released on February 19, 2025, which prescribed an equal 1:1:1 ratio for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) marks.

A division bench of the High Court upheld an earlier single-judge verdict that cancelled the KEAM 2025 results and dismissed the state government’s appeal. The court strongly criticised the last-minute changes made on July 1, 2025, when the CEE altered the formula to a 5:3:2 ratio in favour of state syllabus students, calling the move 'unjustified' and 'illegal.' The court observed that an expert committee had earlier advised implementing any new standardisation formula only after adequate testing, beginning next year.

Revised Engineering Rank List

  • Joshua Jacob Thomas (Rank 1, previously Rank 5)
  • Hari Kishan Baiju (retained Rank 2)
  • Emil Iype Sacharia (Rank 3, previously Rank 6)
  • Adl Zayaan (retained Rank 4)

The revised list brings relief to many students, especially those from CBSE backgrounds, who had contested the last-minute prospectus change in court.

Candidates can now check their individual rank details by logging into the KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal on the CEE website. This revised list will serve as the basis for the upcoming counselling and admission process for engineering courses across the state.

