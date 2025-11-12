Indian Army to Close TES-55 Application for PCM Students Soon: JEE Main 2025 Score Mandatory

Summary The Indian Army released the official notification for the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES-55) for unmarried male candidates who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and appeared in JEE (Main) 2025. The application process for the TES-55 is scheduled to conclude tomorrow, November 13, 2025.

The Indian Army released the official notification for the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES-55) for unmarried male candidates who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and appeared in JEE (Main) 2025. The application process for the TES-55 is scheduled to conclude tomorrow, November 13, 2025.

The TES-55 course is scheduled to commence in July 2026, and selected candidates will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army after successful completion of training.

Eligibility and Vacancies

As per the notification, applicants must be unmarried males aged between 16½ and 19½ years as on July 1, 2026, meaning they should be born between January 2, 2007, and January 1, 2010 (both dates inclusive). Candidates must have obtained at least 60% marks in PCM in their Class 12 examination from a recognised board and must have appeared in JEE Mains 2025.

The Indian Army has announced a total of 90 vacancies under TES-55, though the number is provisional and may vary based on organisational requirements.

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply online through joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applicants can edit their details until the closing date. They must carry self-attested copies of Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, JEE Mains 2025 result, and ID proof during the SSB interview.

Selection Process and Training

The selection process includes shortlisting based on JEE Mains rank, followed by the SSB interview and medical examination. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the SSB at selection centres in Prayagraj, Bhopal, Bengaluru, or Jalandhar. The final merit list will be prepared based on SSB performance.

Selected candidates will undergo four years of training at CME Pune, MCTE Mhow, or MCEME Secunderabad, followed by one year at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. On completion, cadets will receive an engineering degree and a Permanent Commission in the Indian Army.

For complete details regarding eligibility, selection process, and training, candidates are advised to visit the official Indian Army website.

Read the official notice here.