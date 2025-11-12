Indian Army

Indian Army to Close TES-55 Application for PCM Students Soon: JEE Main 2025 Score Mandatory

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Nov 2025
13:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Army released the official notification for the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES-55) for unmarried male candidates who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and appeared in JEE (Main) 2025.
The application process for the TES-55 is scheduled to conclude tomorrow, November 13, 2025.

The Indian Army released the official notification for the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES-55) for unmarried male candidates who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and appeared in JEE (Main) 2025. The application process for the TES-55 is scheduled to conclude tomorrow, November 13, 2025.

The TES-55 course is scheduled to commence in July 2026, and selected candidates will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army after successful completion of training.

Eligibility and Vacancies

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the notification, applicants must be unmarried males aged between 16½ and 19½ years as on July 1, 2026, meaning they should be born between January 2, 2007, and January 1, 2010 (both dates inclusive). Candidates must have obtained at least 60% marks in PCM in their Class 12 examination from a recognised board and must have appeared in JEE Mains 2025.

The Indian Army has announced a total of 90 vacancies under TES-55, though the number is provisional and may vary based on organisational requirements.

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration Dates Revised - Detailed Notification, Vacancy &amp; Exam Date Out
IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration Dates Revised - Detailed Notification, Vacancy &amp; Exam Date Out
IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Extended - Editable Fields and Revised Deadline
IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Extended - Editable Fields and Revised Deadline

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply online through joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applicants can edit their details until the closing date. They must carry self-attested copies of Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, JEE Mains 2025 result, and ID proof during the SSB interview.

Selection Process and Training

The selection process includes shortlisting based on JEE Mains rank, followed by the SSB interview and medical examination. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the SSB at selection centres in Prayagraj, Bhopal, Bengaluru, or Jalandhar. The final merit list will be prepared based on SSB performance.

Selected candidates will undergo four years of training at CME Pune, MCTE Mhow, or MCEME Secunderabad, followed by one year at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. On completion, cadets will receive an engineering degree and a Permanent Commission in the Indian Army.

For complete details regarding eligibility, selection process, and training, candidates are advised to visit the official Indian Army website.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 12 Nov 2025
13:15 PM
Indian Army Registration PCM Group JEE Main 2025
Similar stories
MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 to Be Held Twice a Year - Check Updated Score Calculation and Exam Detai. . .

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Extended - Editable Fields and Revised Dea. . .

AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 9 Seat Allotment 2025 Withdrawn: When Will Revised Result be Published?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI Grade B Result 2025 for Phase 1 Out - Scorecard, Cutoff Details & Phase 2 Dates A. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 to Be Held Twice a Year - Check Updated Score Calculation and Exam Detai. . .

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Extended - Editable Fields and Revised Dea. . .

AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 9 Seat Allotment 2025 Withdrawn: When Will Revised Result be Published?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI Grade B Result 2025 for Phase 1 Out - Scorecard, Cutoff Details & Phase 2 Dates A. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Final Answer Key 2025 Revised - Results for Two Subjects Republished!

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Declared: Qualified List Out, Three Candidates Withheld

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality