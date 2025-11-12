IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Extended - Editable Fields and Revised Deadline

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the IIT JAM 2026 application correction deadline. Earlier, the correction deadline was November 10, but IIT Bombay has now provided extra time for applicants to ensure all details are accurate before the exam.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the IIT JAM 2026 application correction window till November 13, 2025. Candidates who have already registered for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 can now edit their application forms through the JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Earlier, the correction deadline was November 10, but IIT Bombay has now provided extra time for applicants to ensure all details are accurate before the exam.

This extension provides applicants an opportunity to correct details such as name, category, date of birth, exam city, and paper. Candidates can also add additional papers during the correction process. For every modification, including gender, category, DoB, or city change, an additional fee of ₹300 will be charged. A similar fee applies to adding or changing test papers.

The IIT JAM 2026 will be held on February 15, 2026, in two sessions - the forenoon session from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and the afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM - across 114 exam cities. The test will cover seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can appear in a maximum of two test papers, provided they are not conducted in the same session. JAM 2026 scores will be used for admission to around 3,000 postgraduate seats in various disciplines across 22 IITs for the academic year 2026–27.