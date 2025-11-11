AFCAT 2026

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration Dates Revised - Detailed Notification, Vacancy & Exam Date Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Nov 2025
17:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially revised the registration dates for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2026 cycle.
Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before applying.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially revised the registration dates for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2026 cycle. As per the latest notification, the registration process will now commence on November 17, 2025, and continue till December 14, 2025. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to begin on November 10 and close on December 9, 2025.

The IAF announced the change through its official website, stating, “ATTENTION ALL ASPIRANTS! Registration dates for AFCAT 01/2026 have been revised from 10 November till 09 December 2025 to 17 November till 14 December 2025.”

The AFCAT 01/2026 online examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2026 (Saturday). The recruitment drive invites Indian citizens (Men and Women) to join the elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, with a total of 340 vacancies available.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Flying - Men (34), Women (4)
  • Ground Duty (Technical) - Men (150), Women (38)
  • Ground Duty (Non-Technical) - Men (89), Women (25)

Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before applying. The age limit for the Flying Branch is 20 to 24 years as of January 1, 2027, while candidates with a valid Commercial Pilot License can apply up to 26 years of age. For Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, the age limit is 20 to 26 years. Only unmarried candidates are eligible to apply, and the date of birth recorded in the Matriculation or equivalent certificate will be treated as final.

Candidates are advised to visit the official IAF AFCAT website (afcat.cdac.in) for detailed eligibility criteria, instructions, and application guidelines before completing the registration process.

Read the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 11 Nov 2025
17:03 PM
AFCAT 2026 Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Force Common Admission Test Registration Vacancies
Similar stories
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Spotlight: Director Only Indian Academic at Falling Walls Su. . .

NEET PG 2025

Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 Final Merit List Out: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today

SSC 2025

SSC Announces JE and SI Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 - Check Full Paper I Schedule

TNTET

TNTET 2025 on November 15 & 16: Check Exam Schedule, Timings and Admit Card Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Spotlight: Director Only Indian Academic at Falling Walls Su. . .

Aditya Academy Senior Secondary School

Aditya Academy Observes National Cancer Awareness Day with Walkathon and Street Play

NEET PG 2025

Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 Final Merit List Out: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today

SSC 2025

SSC Announces JE and SI Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 - Check Full Paper I Schedule

TNTET

TNTET 2025 on November 15 & 16: Check Exam Schedule, Timings and Admit Card Details

Maharashtra TET 2025

MAHA TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link and Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality