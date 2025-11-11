IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration Dates Revised - Detailed Notification, Vacancy & Exam Date Out

Summary The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially revised the registration dates for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2026 cycle. Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before applying.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially revised the registration dates for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2026 cycle. As per the latest notification, the registration process will now commence on November 17, 2025, and continue till December 14, 2025. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to begin on November 10 and close on December 9, 2025.

The IAF announced the change through its official website, stating, “ATTENTION ALL ASPIRANTS! Registration dates for AFCAT 01/2026 have been revised from 10 November till 09 December 2025 to 17 November till 14 December 2025.”

The AFCAT 01/2026 online examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2026 (Saturday). The recruitment drive invites Indian citizens (Men and Women) to join the elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, with a total of 340 vacancies available.

Flying - Men (34), Women (4)

Ground Duty (Technical) - Men (150), Women (38)

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) - Men (89), Women (25)

Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before applying. The age limit for the Flying Branch is 20 to 24 years as of January 1, 2027, while candidates with a valid Commercial Pilot License can apply up to 26 years of age. For Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, the age limit is 20 to 26 years. Only unmarried candidates are eligible to apply, and the date of birth recorded in the Matriculation or equivalent certificate will be treated as final.

Candidates are advised to visit the official IAF AFCAT website (afcat.cdac.in) for detailed eligibility criteria, instructions, and application guidelines before completing the registration process.

Read the detailed notice here.