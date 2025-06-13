Bihar police

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Dates, Admit Card Schedule Announced by CSBC

Summary
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially announced the complete examination schedule for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025.
This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19,838 constable vacancies in the Bihar Police force.

As per the official notification, the recruitment exam will be held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30, as well as August 3, 2025, across multiple exam centres in the state.

PUBDET 2025 Admit Card Released at wbjeeb.nic.in - Link and Exam Updates
PUBDET 2025 Admit Card Released at wbjeeb.nic.in - Link and Exam Updates

In preparation for the exams, the city intimation slips will be issued from June 20, 2025, while the much-awaited Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 will be released in phases, seven days prior to each respective exam date.

According to the schedule, admit cards for the July 16 exam will be available from July 9, for the July 20 exam from July 13, for July 23 from July 16, for July 27 from July 20, for July 30 from July 23, and for the August 3 exam from July 27, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website (csbc.bihar.gov.in) for updates and to download their hall tickets on time.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Qualified Candidates List and Cutoff Details
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Qualified Candidates List and Cutoff Details

The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam will be conducted in a single shift on each exam day, with a two-hour duration. The exam pattern comprises objective-type questions covering subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, and Economics), and Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany), with a total of 100 marks.

Additionally, the CSBC recently published the rejection list for Adv No. 01/2025, identifying 33,042 applications as invalid during the preliminary screening. With multiple exam dates and thousands of candidates participating, the board has also mentioned that it reserves the right to revise the exam schedule if necessary. Candidates are urged to stay updated via the official website to avoid missing any important notifications.

Read the detailed notice here.

Bihar police Bihar government Central Selection Board of Constables exam schedule
