Indian Army Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025 Out at joinindianarmy.nic.in: Download Link Here

The Indian Army has officially released the admit cards for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) recruitment exam 2025. Candidates appearing for the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Agniveer GD is scheduled to be conducted from June 30 to July 3, 2025. The exam duration will be 60 minutes, and it will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on the prescribed syllabus.

Meanwhile, the Army has also announced that admit cards for other categories like Tradesman, Technical, and Clerk/Store Keeper will be issued on June 18, 2025.

Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Go to the ‘Candidate Login’ section. Enter your registered credentials and submit. View and download the admit card displayed on the screen. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on their hall tickets and report any discrepancies to the recruitment authorities promptly. It’s also recommended to regularly check the official website for further exam-related updates and instructions.

Find the direct admit card download link here.