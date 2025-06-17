India Post

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 Out Now - Check State Wise Shortlisted Candidates Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2025
The India Post has officially released the 4th merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2025 recruitment on its website — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
The India Post has officially released the 4th merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2025 recruitment on its website — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who missed out on the first, second, and third merit lists can now check their selection status in this newly uploaded list.

The India Post GDS 4th merit list is available state-wise, displaying the names of shortlisted candidates for various postal circles across the country. This supplementary list presents a fresh opportunity for many hopefuls seeking to secure a position as a Gramin Dak Sevak.

How to Check India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025

  • Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Navigate to the ‘GDS Online Engagement’ tab.
  • Click on the link for ‘Supplementary List-IV’ under the candidate’s state.
  • Download the PDF and search for your name and registration details.
Earlier, India Post had already released three rounds of merit lists. Candidates who weren’t selected in those lists now have a final chance to grab this opportunity.

Direct links to download state-wise selection lists are also available on the official website. Aspirants are advised to check their status promptly and follow further instructions as per the notification.

