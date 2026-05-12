Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Releases AFCAT 02/2026 Notification; Applications for 300+ Vacancies Opens Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2026
13:14 PM

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Summary
The recruitment drive is being conducted for courses scheduled to commence in July 2027
According to the notification, the online application process will begin on May 20, 2026, and remain open until June 19, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official AFCAT portal

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the AFCAT 02/2026 notification for recruitment through the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry. The recruitment drive is being conducted for courses scheduled to commence in July 2027.

According to the notification, the online application process will begin on May 20, 2026, and remain open until June 19, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official AFCAT portal.

Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for vacancies in the Flying Branch as well as Ground Duty branches, including Technical and Non-Technical categories. Recruitment will be conducted under both Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC), depending on the branch and entry type.

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The IAF has announced more than 300 vacancies under AFCAT 02/2026. Candidates applying for Ground Duty Technical posts must possess a BTech or BE degree in the relevant discipline, while applicants for Non-Technical posts are required to hold a graduate degree from a recognised university.

For the Flying Branch, applicants must be between 20 and 24 years of age. Candidates applying for Ground Duty Technical and Non-Technical branches should fall within the age bracket of 20 to 26 years. The age limit will be calculated as on July 1, 2027, with applicable relaxations provided as per recruitment rules.

Candidates applying through AFCAT Entry are required to pay an application fee of ₹550 along with GST charges. However, no fee has been prescribed for applicants applying through NCC Special Entry or GATE Score Entry.

The selection process will include an online AFCAT examination followed by the Air Force Selection Board interview process, document verification, and medical examination. The IAF stated that the recruitment process would be conducted strictly on merit and through a transparent system.

The AFCAT online examination will be held at designated centres across the country, although the examination dates are yet to be announced.

Candidates appearing before the Air Force Selection Board for the first time will also be eligible for travel allowance as per the conditions mentioned in the official notification.

Further details regarding eligibility, branch-wise vacancies, and examination updates are available on the official Indian Air Force career portal.

Last updated on 12 May 2026
13:18 PM
Indian Air Force (IAF) AFCAT 2026
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