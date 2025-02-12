India Post GDS 2025 Announced – Apply for 21,413 Jobs: How to Apply

Summary India Post has opened applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions, including Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak roles. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post has opened applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions, including Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak roles. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Register using a valid mobile number and email ID. Fill out the application form, providing personal, academic, and category details. Upload required documents, including a scanned passport-size photo and signature. Pay the application fee (if applicable) using the available online payment modes. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the application for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 21,413 vacancies across different postal offices in India.

Key Application Dates

Start Date: February 10, 2025

Last Date to Apply: March 3, 2025

Correction Window: March 6 – March 8, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the 10th standard (Mathematics & English) from a recognised board.

Age Limit: Applicants should be between 18 and 40 years.

Selection Process

A merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in class 10 (converted from Grades/Points, if applicable).

Shortlisted candidates will be notified via SMS and can check their status on the GDS Online Portal. Selected applicants will need to undergo physical verification before final selection.

Application Fees

INR 100 for all categories except:

Female candidates

SC/ ST candidates

PwD applicants

Transwomen applicants (Exempted from fee)

Payment can be made via Credit/ Debit Cards, Net Banking, or UPI.