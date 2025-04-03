CBSE 2025

CBSE Announces Special Board Exam 2025 Dates - Schedule, Admit Card Details and Guidelines

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Apr 2025
09:26 AM

File Image

Summary
As per the official notification issued these special exams will be conducted in April 2025 across designated examination centers.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for special board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students who missed their regular exams due to participation in national and international sports events. As per the official notification issued on April 2, 2025, these special exams will be conducted in April 2025 across designated examination centers.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card for April 7-9 Exams Release Update: All Details by NTA
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card for April 7-9 Exams Release Update: All Details by NTA

Class 10 Special Exam Schedule

The Class 10 special board exams will be held from April 7 to April 11, 2025, with subjects scheduled as follows:

  • April 7 (10.30 AM to 1.30 PM): English Language and Literature, Hindi Course ‘A’, French
  • April 8 (10.30 AM to 1.30 PM): Science
  • April 9 (10.30 AM to 1.30 PM): Social Science
  • April 9 (10.30 AM to 12.30 PM): Multi Skill Foundation Course
  • April 11 (10.30 AM to 1.30 PM): Hindi Course ‘B’, Sanskrit
CBSE Class 12 and JEE Main 2025 Exam Clash Update: NTA Revises Session 2 Dates! All Details
CBSE Class 12 and JEE Main 2025 Exam Clash Update: NTA Revises Session 2 Dates! All Details

Class 12 Special Exam Schedule

For Class 12 students, the special exam is scheduled for April 11, 2025, covering the following subjects:

  • April 11 (10.30 AM to 1.30 PM): English Core, Chemistry, Physical Education, Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

Students will appear for their exams at their already-allotted centers, and schools have been instructed to notify all eligible candidates.

Additionally, fresh admit cards will be required, and students must download them from the official CBSE portal before the exam dates.

Meanwhile, CBSE's regular Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, while Class 12 board exams began on February 15 and will conclude on April 4, 2025.

Students who qualify for the special exams should stay updated with official CBSE notifications and ensure the timely collection of their new admit cards.

Last updated on 03 Apr 2025
09:28 AM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CBSE Exam, Class 12 CBSE Exam, Class 10
