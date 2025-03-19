From Mat to Mastery: GATE 2025 AIR 1 Arnab Paul's Journey from Grappling to Biotechnology!

Summary The GATE 2025 results are out, and among the top achievers is Arnab Paul from the City of Joy, who clinched All India Rank 1 in Biotechnology with an impressive score of 66.67. A student of Heritage Institute of Technology (HIT), Kolkata, Arnab’s story is not just about academic brilliance but also the grit of a grappler.

The GATE 2025 results are out, and among the top achievers is Arnab Paul from the City of Joy, who clinched All India Rank 1 in Biotechnology with an impressive score of 66.67. A student of Heritage Institute of Technology (HIT), Kolkata, Arnab’s story is not just about academic brilliance but also the grit of a grappler. A three-time national champion in grappling, he has fought his way to the top, both on the mat and in the examination hall.

Brains and Brawns: The Making of a Champion

Arnab’s school days at Nava Nalanda High School saw him excel academically. However, he never wanted to be just “brains.” “I always believed in being both brains and brawns,” he shares. This belief led him to pursue both engineering and competitive sports.

A three-time national champion in grappling, he has fought his way to the top, both on the mat and in the examination hall. The Telegraph online Edugraph

A Setback that Sparked a New Goal

In February 2024, a bike accident halted Arnab’s sporting aspirations. But instead of succumbing to despair, he channeled his determination into academics. “I had to utilize the time. I thought, why not aim for a master’s from the greatest place for engineers? ” he recalls. The IIT Madras Biotechnology programme became his dream destination.

The Road to GATE Glory

His journey to GATE success wasn't a straight line. His GATE preparation strategy was a blend of focused effort and strategic relaxation. With just two and a half months of dedicated preparation, Arnab focused on self-study. “I planned for 10 to 12 hours a day but realistically managed 5 to 6 hours. I’m not a typical bookworm. I enjoy watching anime and reading manga,” he says. His practical approach to studying emphasised numerical problem-solving in bioprocess engineering, the highest-scoring section. He emphasised the importance of mock tests and revision.

Arnab credits his success to his friends. “We competed through mock tests and constantly challenged each other. Peer support made all the difference,” he adds. His training in sports also helped him maintain composure under pressure, a key to his GATE triumph.

Mentors and Motivation

Arnab’s father, Sanjay Paul, a chemical engineer, was his guiding force. “He taught me the principles of engineering, not just the concepts,” he says. His professors at HIT Kolkata, particularly those with robust study materials, further strengthened his preparation. “Sports instilled discipline in me. The mindset I adopted in the wrestling arena helped me in my studies too.”

What’s Next for Arnab Paul?

With his eyes set on a master’s at IIT Madras, Arnab aspires to make a mark in both the academic and industrial domains of biotechnology. “I like challenges. Whether it’s the ring or the research lab, I want to keep pushing my boundaries,” he affirms.

Arnab’s story is a testament to resilience and determination. From grappling on the mat to tackling the toughest engineering questions, he’s proved that no setback is permanent. “I’m grateful for the journey — every fall, every fight, and every triumph.”

As he steps into the next chapter of his life, one thing is certain — whether it’s science or sports, Arnab Paul will continue to champion both with equal fervor. He proves that you can be a national champion, a top-ranking engineer, and an anime enthusiast all at once!