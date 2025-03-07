GATE 2025 Result and Scorecard - Check Release Date and Counselling Update

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is set to announce the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results on March 19, as per the official information bulletin. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores through the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is set to announce the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results on March 19, as per the official information bulletin. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores through the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal.

Additionally, the GATE 2025 scorecard will be available for download from March 28 to May 31. Candidates can access their scorecards by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. For those who miss the deadline, the scorecard can still be downloaded until December 31 by paying a fee of ₹500 per test paper.

Steps to Download GATE 2025 Scorecard

Visit the official GATE website – gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE Result 2025 link displayed on the homepage.

Enter your login ID and password.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

IIT Roorkee will also release the GATE 2025 qualifying cutoff along with the results. Candidates who meet the cutoff criteria will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, with two sessions per day. The answer key and response sheet were released on February 27, 2025.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding result announcements and counselling procedures.