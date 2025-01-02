JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the schedule for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 for the January session. Registered candidates can visit the official NTA website to access and download the schedule.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 will be held in various exam centres across the country and in 15 cities abroad in two shifts. The computer-based test (CBT) format will ensure a standardised and fair evaluation for all candidates.

Exam Schedule

January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 2025 (Shift 1: 9 AM to noon and Shift 2: 3 PM to 6 PM) - Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

January 30, 2025 (Shift 2: 3 PM to 6.30 PM) - Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), Paper 2A & 2B

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card and City Intimation Slip

The NTA will release the JEE Main city intimation slip 2025 soon on the official website. This slip will inform candidates about their exam city and date. According to official bulletin, the admit cards for JEE Main 2025 will be available for download three days before the exam begins.