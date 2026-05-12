IIT Madras Invites Applications for Online BS Degree Admission 2026; Check Course Details

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has started the application process for the next cycle of its Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programmes for the 2026 academic session. Interested candidates can apply through the institute’s official portal (ds.study.iitm.ac.in).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has started the application process for the next cycle of its Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programmes for the 2026 academic session. Interested candidates can apply through the institute’s official portal (ds.study.iitm.ac.in), with the last date for submission of applications set as May 31, 2026.

According to an official press release issued by IIT Madras, the BS degree programmes have been designed to broaden access to IIT education by offering flexible learning opportunities to students from diverse academic and professional backgrounds. The institute stated that the programmes are open to all candidates who have completed Class 12, and there is no upper age limit for applicants.

Currently, IIT Madras is offering four BS degree programmes, including Data Science and Applications, Electronic Systems, Management and Data Science, and Aeronautics and Space Technology. Students can choose to pursue these programmes independently or alongside another undergraduate course.

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The institute highlighted that the courses are delivered mainly in online mode, while examinations are conducted physically at designated centres across India. IIT Madras also noted that the flexible structure allows learners to complete the programme at their own pace. Depending on the number of credits earned, students can exit the programme at different stages with a certificate, diploma, or full degree qualification.

One of the major highlights of the IIT Madras BS programmes is that admission does not require candidates to qualify for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Instead, the institute follows a qualifier-based admission route aimed at increasing participation beyond the traditional engineering entrance examination framework.

Speaking about the initiative, Prathap Haridoss said that the programmes have been structured to provide flexibility while maintaining academic quality. He added that the courses are intended to help learners strengthen their understanding of technology, analytics, and interdisciplinary subjects.

IIT Madras further stated that the programmes are witnessing increasing interest from students already enrolled in courses such as BCom, BSc, BBA, and engineering, as many seek to combine their core discipline with analytical and data-oriented skills.

The institute also informed that fee support of up to 75 per cent is available for eligible students from economically weaker sections. According to the press release, the curriculum has been developed with inputs from academic and industry experts and includes practical exposure in fields such as business analytics, aerospace technologies, electronic systems, and data-driven decision-making.