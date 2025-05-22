JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet Release - Check Download Steps & Qualifying Percentage

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2025
12:19 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to upload the JEE Advanced 2025 response sheet today, May 22, at 5 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their individual response sheets from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — by logging in with their unique credentials.

Recently, on May 18, IIT Kanpur released the question papers (paper 1 and paper 2). Candidates can still access and download the official question papers by clicking on the link provided on the official website.

The response sheet allows candidates to review their recorded answers and estimate their potential scores before the official results are declared. The JEE Advanced 2025 answer key will be published on May 26, after which candidates will be allowed to raise objections or provide feedback. Post this, a final answer key will be prepared for result compilation.

Steps to Download JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet

  • Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet’ link.
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number.
  • Log in to the portal.
  • Download and save your response sheet PDF for reference.
Minimum Qualifying Marks

IIT Kanpur has also announced the minimum qualifying marks for various categories:

  • Common Rank List (CRL): 10% per subject, 35% overall
  • GEN-EWS / OBC-NCL: 9% per subject, 31.5% overall
  • SC, ST, PwD categories: 5% per subject, 17.5% overall
  • Preparatory Course Rank Lists: 2.5% per subject, 8.75% overall

The JEE Advanced 2025 result will be declared on June 2, 2025, on the official portal.

Last updated on 22 May 2025
12:20 PM
JEE Advanced 2025 IIT Kanpur Joint Entrance Examination Advanced
