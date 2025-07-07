Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Applications Open for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Admissions- Details

Posted on 07 Jul 2025
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) invited applications for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurvedic, Unani, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Under Graduate (NEET UG) 2025 scores. Candidates can enrol their roll numbers for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 at the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA.

As per the schedule, the deadline to complete this process is July 8 (11 am). Candidates who have qualified NEET UG but have not applied through KEA will get a second opportunity to register to the portal, from July 7 to 10. Candidates who have claimed NRI ward in their applications must appear in person at the KEA office from July 8 to 10, along with their original documents for verification.

The document verification schedule for fresh applicants will be released later. After matching the roll number with the NTA data, candidates eligible for Karnataka NEET UG counselling will be allowed to take a copy of their application form, and after that, they can download the verification letter.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

