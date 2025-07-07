Counselling

BCECE LE 2025 Counselling Schedule Released For 2nd Year Engineering- Check Dates Inside

Posted on 07 Jul 2025
Summary
Candidates will be able to access the BCECE LE 2025 counselling portal through the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
The provisional seat allotment result for the first round of counselling will be published on July 16

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) released the counselling schedule for admission to the second year of engineering programmes through lateral entry. Candidates will be able to access the BCECE LE 2025 counselling portal through the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the seat matrix for the BCECE LE counselling 2025 will be made available on the website on July 8. The board will open the choice filling window for BCECE LE counselling 2025 on July 10 and the deadline to exercise the BCECE LE 2025 round 1 choice filling process is July 13.

The provisional seat allotment result for the first round of counselling will be published on July 16. Candidates will be able to download their provisional allotment order between July 19 and July 22. Document verification and admission formalities for the first round are scheduled for July 21 and 22 at the designated centres.

BCECE LE 2025 counselling will take place in two rounds. The second round of BCECE LE 2025 counselling will commence on July 28.

BCECE LE 2025 Counselling Schedule

Seat matrix posting on website- July 8

Online choice filling for seat allotment- July 10

Deadline for online choice filling and locking- July 13

1st Round provisional seat allotment result- July 16

Objection submission for 1st Round provisional result- July 17

1st Round final seat allotment result- July 19

Downloading of allotment order (1st Round)- July 19 to July 22

2nd Round provisional seat allotment result- July 28

Objection submission for 2nd Round provisional result- July 29

2nd Round final seat allotment result- July 31

Downloading of allotment order (2nd Round)- July 31 to August 2

Document verification and admission (2nd Round)- August 1 to August 2

