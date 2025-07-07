scholarships

106 Candidates Qualifies For National Overseas Scholarship- Top 40 to Receive Provisional Awards

PTI
Posted on 07 Jul 2025
12:58 PM

File Image

Summary
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has announced that 106 candidates have been selected in the first round of the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) Scheme for the 2025-?26 cycle
A total of 440 applications were received through the NOS portal between March 19 and April 27 this year

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced that 106 candidates have been selected in the first round of the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) Scheme for the 2025-26 cycle, with the top 40 set to receive provisional award letters immediately.

The remaining 66 will be considered later, "subject to the availability of funds", according to a notice issued by the ministry on July 1.

A total of 440 applications were received through the NOS portal between March 19 and April 27 this year. After scrutiny, 106 candidates were placed in the selected list. Another 64 applicants, though eligible, were not selected due to limitations such as QS university rankings, state-wise quotas, and category-specific reservations.

As many as 270 applications were rejected due to non-fulfilment of eligibility criteria, incomplete documentation, or other issues.

The ministry clarified that the selection is provisional and contingent on verification of original documents such as caste and income certificates, educational qualifications, and confirmed admission offers from accredited foreign institutions. Candidates are also required to submit legal bonds and fulfil all other criteria under the scheme guidelines before receiving any disbursal.

The NOS Scheme supports students from marginalised communities, including Scheduled Castes, Denotified and Nomadic Tribes, landless agricultural labourers, and traditional artisans, to pursue postgraduate and doctoral studies abroad in specified fields such as engineering, science, humanities, and management.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2025
13:01 PM
