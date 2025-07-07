TS ICET 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Today at icet.tgche.ac.in - Download Steps

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is all set to declare the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 results today, July 7. Along with the result announcement, the council will also release the final answer key for the examination.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is all set to declare the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 results today, July 7, on its official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. Along with the result announcement, the council will also release the final answer key for the examination.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to access and download their TS ICET 2025 rank card PDF by logging in with their registered hall ticket number and date of birth. The entrance test, conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025, was held in two shifts each day — morning (10 AM to 12.30 PM) and afternoon (2.30 PM to 5 PM) — through a computer-based test (CBT) format.

The TS ICET is organised by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TGCHE, and serves as a key eligibility examination for students seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes across universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the 2025–26 academic year.

To download their results, candidates should visit the official website and click on the ‘TS ICET 2025 Results’ link displayed on the homepage. After logging in with their credentials, they can view, download, and save their rank card PDF, which will be required for upcoming counselling and admission procedures.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of their rank card and visit the official TS ICET portal for further updates on the counselling schedule, document verification, and seat allotment process.