Counselling

TGCHE Begins TS EAMCET 2025 Web Option Entry at tgeapcet.nic.in- Phase 1 Counselling Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2025
12:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the college entrance test can opt for a web option through the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in
The seat allotment results will be allotted on the basis of options entry and rank in the TS EAMCET 2025

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) began the TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2025 web option entry for rank 1 to 5000 on July 6. Candidates who have appeared for the college entrance test can opt for a web option through the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

As per the schedule, TS EAMCET 2025 web option will only be available for candidates who have completed the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling registrations and document verification till July 7. The seat allotment results will be allotted on the basis of options entry and rank in the TS EAMCET 2025. The freeze option facility for all candidates will be active on July 10.

TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling: Phase 1 Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

The council will complete the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling process in three phases.

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification- June 28 to July 7, 2025

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates- July 1 to 8, 2025

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification (1 to 5000)- July 6 to 7, 2025

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification (50001 to last)- July 8 to 10, 2025

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification (1 to last)- July 9 to 10, 2025

Freezing of options- July 10, 2025

Display of Mock Seat Allocation on or before- July 13, 2025

Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for Mock Allotment shall be considered for Phase 1 Allotment- July 14 to 15, 2025

Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment- July 15, 2025

Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase on or before- July 18, 2025

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website- July 18 to 22, 2025

Last updated on 07 Jul 2025
13:36 PM
Counselling TS EAMCET 2025 TS EAMCET
Similar stories
Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Applications Open for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Admissions. . .

scholarships

106 Candidates Qualifies For National Overseas Scholarship- Top 40 to Receive Provisi. . .

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Web Option Entry Window Opens - Link and Choice Editing Deta. . .

JoSAA

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in- Check Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Applications Open for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Admissions. . .

scholarships

106 Candidates Qualifies For National Overseas Scholarship- Top 40 to Receive Provisi. . .

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Web Option Entry Window Opens - Link and Choice Editing Deta. . .

JoSAA

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in- Check Details

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank Releases Admit Card For LBO Exam 2025- Link to Download Here

Indian Navy

INCET 2025 Recruitment - Indian Navy Opens Applications for 1100+ Civilian Posts; Det. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality