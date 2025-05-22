COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Admit Card Out for Rescheduled May 25 Exam - Link and Centre Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2025
11:33 AM

File Image

Summary
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 admit card for candidates whose exams were rescheduled to May 25, 2025.
Registered candidates can download their COMEDK hall ticket 2025 from the official website, comedk.org.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 admit card for candidates whose exams were rescheduled to May 25, 2025. Registered candidates can download their COMEDK hall ticket 2025 from the official website, comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE engineering exams were earlier postponed in several cities due to Operation Sindoor and military tensions along the India-Pakistan border. The exam, now set for May 25, will be conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Initially, exams were deferred in 13 cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jodhpur, among others. Later, the third shift was also called off in New Delhi, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kota, and nearby cities for security reasons.

GPAT Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Now at natboard.edu.in for May 25 Exam
GPAT Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Now at natboard.edu.in for May 25 Exam
HPBOSE Class 12 Revised Result 2025 Out - 76315 Candidates Pass, Overall Percentage Rises!
HPBOSE Class 12 Revised Result 2025 Out - 76315 Candidates Pass, Overall Percentage Rises!

How to Download COMEDK Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website — comedk.org.
  • Click on the ‘Login’ link at the top right corner.
  • Enter your application sequence number or user ID and password.
  • Submit the credentials.
  • Download and save the COMEDK Test Admission Ticket (TAT) 2025 for exam day.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the portal until the exam day, i.e., May 25 (2 PM).

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the exam hall. Candidates are advised to carry a valid photo ID along with the printed admit card.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 22 May 2025
11:34 AM
COMEDK UGET 2025 COMEDK UGET Admit Card Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka
