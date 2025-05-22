COMEDK UGET 2025 Admit Card Out for Rescheduled May 25 Exam - Link and Centre Updates

Summary The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 admit card for candidates whose exams were rescheduled to May 25, 2025. Registered candidates can download their COMEDK hall ticket 2025 from the official website, comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE engineering exams were earlier postponed in several cities due to Operation Sindoor and military tensions along the India-Pakistan border. The exam, now set for May 25, will be conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Initially, exams were deferred in 13 cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jodhpur, among others. Later, the third shift was also called off in New Delhi, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kota, and nearby cities for security reasons.

How to Download COMEDK Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website — comedk.org.

Click on the ‘Login’ link at the top right corner.

Enter your application sequence number or user ID and password.

Submit the credentials.

Download and save the COMEDK Test Admission Ticket (TAT) 2025 for exam day.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the portal until the exam day, i.e., May 25 (2 PM).

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the exam hall. Candidates are advised to carry a valid photo ID along with the printed admit card.

Find the direct admit card download link here.