TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Shortly- Know Latest Details

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana will announce the seat allotment result for phase 1 of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling 2025 ‘shortly’, reads a message displayed on the official website. Candidates can check the TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result on the official website- tgpolycet.nic.in.

After the TS POLYCET round 1 seat allotment result, shortlisted candidates need to pay the counselling fee. The previous schedule for this activity was July 4 to 6, but with the delay in the seat allotment result, the dates will be revised.

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps to check

Visit the official website of TS POLYCET counselling, tgpolycet.nic.in Click on the TS POLYCET phase 1 seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page Enter your login credentials Submit and check the allotment result Keep a printout of the same for future reference

TS POLYCET counselling 2025 Final Phase will take place from July 9 to 17, with seat allotment scheduled on or before July 15.