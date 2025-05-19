JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers Published! Check Answer Key and Result Release Dates

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has officially released the JEE Advanced 2025 question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates can now access and download the official question papers from the JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has officially released the JEE Advanced 2025 question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The examination, conducted on May 18, 2025, saw lakhs of engineering aspirants vying for a seat at the country’s top IITs.

The highly competitive exam was held in two shifts — Paper 1 from 9 AM to Noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM, through a computer-based test format across multiple centres nationwide.

Candidates can now access and download the official question papers from the JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in. These papers will help candidates to cross-check their performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official schedule, candidate response sheets will be made available on May 22, 2025, followed by the release of the provisional answer key on May 26, 2025. Students will have an opportunity to raise objections against any discrepancies within the stipulated window.

The final answer key and the much-awaited results will be announced on June 2, 2025, along with the declaration of All India Ranks (AIR). This will pave the way for the JoSAA counselling process, where successful candidates can compete for admissions to prestigious IITs, IISc Bangalore, and other top technical institutes.