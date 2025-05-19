CBSE Schools to Set Up ‘Sugar Boards’ - What Is It and How Will It Help Students? Details

Summary In a proactive move to address growing health concerns among school children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to establish ‘Sugar Boards’ on their campuses. This initiative, launched on the recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), aims to spread awareness about the dangers of excessive sugar consumption.

In a proactive move to address growing health concerns among school children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to establish ‘Sugar Boards’ on their campuses. This initiative, launched on the recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), aims to spread awareness about the dangers of excessive sugar consumption.

According to the CBSE notification, excessive sugar intake is closely linked to a surge in Type 2 diabetes, obesity, dental problems, and other metabolic disorders among children. Alarming statistics indicate that sugar accounts for 13% of daily calorie intake for children aged 4–10 years and 15% for those aged 11–18 years, significantly exceeding the recommended 5% limit.

What Schools Need to Do?

Schools are required to set up ‘Sugar Boards’ displaying information about:

Recommended daily sugar intake for children

Sugar content in commonly consumed foods and beverages

Health risks associated with high sugar consumption

Healthier alternatives to sugary products

In addition, schools must conduct awareness seminars and workshops to educate students about mindful eating habits and the long-term benefits of reducing sugar intake.

The CBSE has asked schools to submit a brief report along with photographs of these activities in PDF format by July 15, 2025, via the link: https://shorturl.at/E3kKc.

This health-centric initiative is expected to empower students with essential nutrition knowledge, encouraging them to make smarter, healthier food choices for their future well-being.