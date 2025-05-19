NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Result Declared - Check Link and Admission Updates!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 May 2025
11:16 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results of the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official portal — exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results of the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official portal — exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

The entrance exam was conducted on April 27, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at 118 examination centres across 90 cities in India, accommodating a total of 11,068 candidates aspiring for admissions to various hotel management institutes under NCHMCT.

After the exam, the provisional answer keys, recorded responses, and question papers were made available on the NTA website from May 7 to May 10, 2025. Candidates were also given the opportunity to challenge the answer keys, following which subject experts reviewed the objections, finalised the keys, and processed the results accordingly.

To access their results, candidates need to log in to the official NCHM JEE portal using their application number and date of birth. It’s important to note that no scorecards will be sent via post or email.

Scorecard Download Guide

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.
  • Click on the ‘NCHMJEE(2025): Scorecard’ link on the homepage.
  • Log in with your unique credentials.
  • The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • View and download the same for future reference.
While qualifying for the NCHM JEE 2025 is a crucial step, it does not automatically guarantee admission. The final selection will depend on the verification of eligibility, documents, and other admission criteria set by the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) and the respective institutes.

For the next stages of the admission process for the academic year 2025-26, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NCHMCT website at nchm.nic.in and the portals of individual institutes for updates.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

Last updated on 19 May 2025
11:16 AM
NCHMJEE NCHMCT JEE NCHMCT Admission Result National Testing Agency (NTA)
