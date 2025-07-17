NBEMS Opens Accreditation Applications for July-November 2025 Cycle: Key Details Inside

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the application window for accreditation in various postgraduate medical courses for the July–November 2025 cycle. The process invites applications from hospitals, medical institutions, and medical colleges for fresh or renewed accreditation in Post MBBS Diploma, DNB, Direct DrNB, and FNB courses.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the application window for accreditation in various postgraduate medical courses for the July–November 2025 cycle. The process invites applications from hospitals, medical institutions, and medical colleges for fresh or renewed accreditation in Post MBBS Diploma, DNB, Direct DrNB, and FNB courses.

Post MBBS Diploma Accreditation

For Post MBBS Diploma courses, NBEMS has called for both fresh and renewal applications across nine broad specialties - Anaesthesiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Family Medicine, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology (ENT), Radio Diagnosis, Tuberculosis and Chest Disease, Emergency Medicine.

Institutions with accreditation valid up to December 2025 must apply for renewal within this cycle.

Application Timeline and Mode

Online Application Window: July 15 to November 28, 2025

Deadline for Hard Copy Submission: December 15, 2025

Applications must be submitted via the Online Accreditation Application Portal (OAAP), the official NBEMS platform.

DNB, DrNB, and FNB Accreditation

For DNB and six-year Direct DrNB courses: Applications are invited from departments whose accreditation is valid up to December 2025.

For DrNB and FNB courses: Renewal applications are open for departments with accreditation valid up to June 2026.

Fees and Charges

Accreditation Fee: ₹2,00,000 per speciality + 18% GST

Application Form Fee: ₹3,000 per speciality + 5% GST

NBEMS encourages all eligible institutions to apply within the stipulated timeline to ensure continued or new recognition of their postgraduate medical training programmes.