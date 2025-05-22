GPAT 2025

GPAT Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Now at natboard.edu.in for May 25 Exam

Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2025
09:57 AM

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. Candidates appearing for the national-level pharmacy entrance exam can now download their exam hall tickets from the official website — natboard.edu.in.

Steps to Download the Admit Card

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Select the GPAT option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.
  • Log in to the candidate’s portal.
  • Check and download the admit card for future reference.
The computer-based GPAT 2025 will be conducted on May 25, with a duration of three hours. Applicants must use their user ID and password to access and download their admit cards through the login portal.

GPAT 2025 Exam Pattern

The GPAT 2025 will feature 125 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Examinees will receive four marks for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect/wrong response. No marks will be awarded for unanswered or marked-for-review questions.

Candidates must select one correct option out of four for each question. The exam serves as a gateway for admission into Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programmes across India.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on their admit cards and carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

Last updated on 22 May 2025
09:57 AM
GPAT 2025 Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Admit Card
