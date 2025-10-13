GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Registration Window Closes Today - Last Chance to Apply With Late Fees

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
11:05 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will officially close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 registration window with a late fee today, October 13.
Initially, the application deadline was October 9, but it was later extended.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will officially close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 registration window with a late fee today, October 13. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration through the official GATE 2026 website at goaps.iitg.ac.in. Initially, the application deadline was October 9, but it was later extended to today.

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - New Courses Introduced; Check Details
IIT JAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - New Courses Introduced; Check Details

Application Steps

  • Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘application portal’ link on the homepage.
  • Register on GOAPS to generate an enrollment ID and password.
  • Fill in exam, personal, academic, and communication details.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee with a late fee.
  • Confirm the declaration and submit the form.
  • Download and print the application for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates registering today will need to pay the late fee, which is ₹1,500 for female, scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and persons with disabilities (PwD) category applicants. All other candidates are required to pay ₹2,500.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 Released: Direct Call Letter Download Link Here
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 Released: Direct Call Letter Download Link Here

Eligibility

The exam is open to candidates currently in their third year or higher of any undergraduate programme, as well as those who hold a government-recognised degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

The GATE 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple centres. The exam will feature 30 test papers, held in two sessions — forenoon (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) and afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). Candidates can appear for a maximum of two papers from the approved combinations.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
11:06 AM
GATE 2026 IIT Guwahati Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam Registration
Similar stories
RBI

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 Released: Direct Call Letter Download Link Here

AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Withheld for All Streams! Revised Schedule Soon

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB JIO Admit Card 2025 Released: Steps to Download and Exam Details Here

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds 9075 New MBBS Seats; Check State-Wise Seat Matrix Revision

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RBI

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 Released: Direct Call Letter Download Link Here

AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Withheld for All Streams! Revised Schedule Soon

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB JIO Admit Card 2025 Released: Steps to Download and Exam Details Here

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds 9075 New MBBS Seats; Check State-Wise Seat Matrix Revision

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - New Courses Introduced; Check Details

NMAT

Graduate Management Admission Council Extends NMAT 2025 Registration Deadline Till Oc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality