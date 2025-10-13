GATE 2026 Registration Window Closes Today - Last Chance to Apply With Late Fees

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will officially close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 registration window with a late fee today, October 13. Initially, the application deadline was October 9, but it was later extended.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will officially close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 registration window with a late fee today, October 13. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration through the official GATE 2026 website at goaps.iitg.ac.in. Initially, the application deadline was October 9, but it was later extended to today.

Application Steps

Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Click on the ‘application portal’ link on the homepage.

Register on GOAPS to generate an enrollment ID and password.

Fill in exam, personal, academic, and communication details.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee with a late fee.

Confirm the declaration and submit the form.

Download and print the application for future reference.

Candidates registering today will need to pay the late fee, which is ₹1,500 for female, scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and persons with disabilities (PwD) category applicants. All other candidates are required to pay ₹2,500.

Eligibility

The exam is open to candidates currently in their third year or higher of any undergraduate programme, as well as those who hold a government-recognised degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

The GATE 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple centres. The exam will feature 30 test papers, held in two sessions — forenoon (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) and afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). Candidates can appear for a maximum of two papers from the approved combinations.