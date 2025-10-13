RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 Released: Direct Call Letter Download Link Here

Summary The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially issued the admit cards for the posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) under the General, DEPR, and DSIM cadres for the Panel Year 2025. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official website — opportunities.rbi.org.in.

According to the official schedule, the Phase I examination for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General will be held on October 18, 2025, while the DEPR and DSIM cadres exams will take place on October 19, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 120 vacancies - including 83 posts for the General Cadre, 17 for DEPR, and 20 for DSIM.

How to Download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ > ‘Call Letters’.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on their admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they must immediately contact the authorities.

The last date to download the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 is October 18, 2025. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre and retain it safely even after the exam concludes.

For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates should visit the official RBI recruitment portal.

Find the direct download link here.