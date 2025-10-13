IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - New Courses Introduced; Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
09:12 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 registration deadline.
Initially, the last date to apply was October 12.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 registration deadline till October 20, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply can complete their registration through the official portal — jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Initially, the last date to apply was October 12.

According to the official schedule, the IIT JAM 2026 exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026, in two sessions (forenoon and afternoon) for seven papers — Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

In a notable update this year, IIT Kanpur has introduced three new programmes —

  1. Integrated PhD in Sustainable Energy Engineering (6-year minimum duration)
  2. MSc in Economics
  3. MSc-PhD Dual Degree in Chemistry

Through the IIT JAM 2026 entrance test, 22 IITs will offer around 3,000 seats across 89 postgraduate courses for MSc and MS admissions.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
  • Register using your email ID and mobile number.
  • Fill in the application form and select preferred test papers and exam cities.
  • Upload documents and pay the applicable fee.
  • Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

Registration Fee

Female/SC/ST/PwD (1 paper): ₹1,000 | 2 papers: ₹1,350

All other candidates (1 paper): ₹2,000 | 2 papers: ₹2,700

Candidates who qualify for JAM 2026 will be eligible to participate in the centralised counselling process, where seat allotment will depend on merit rank, preferences, and course availability.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
09:13 AM
