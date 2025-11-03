GATE 2026

Last Chance to Edit - GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Nov 2025
15:35 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will officially close the correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 today, November 3, 2025. This is the final opportunity for candidates to modify details in their application forms.

To modify the GATE 2026 application, candidates should follow these steps:

  • Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Application Portal’ link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your enrollment ID and password.
  • Navigate to the application form section.
  • Make the necessary corrections in the form.
  • Submit the changes and pay the modification fee.
  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
As per the official notice, a modification fee will be charged for each editable field. However, no fee will be charged for modifying parent or guardian details, correspondence address, college name, location, roll number, or qualifying degree information.

This correction window offers a last chance for applicants to ensure their details are accurate. Applicants are advised to thoroughly review their forms before final submission, as no further changes will be entertained once the window closes.

The GATE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

