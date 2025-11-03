Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

Posted on 03 Nov 2025
The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has officially extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026. As per the latest circular, schools can now complete the registration process until November 15, 2025. The circular regarding the extension of registration dates is available for download on the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the provisional Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 timetable 2026, the board exams will be held from March 18 to April 1, 2026. The final Karnataka SSLC date sheet 2026 will be released in January 2026 on the official website.

As per the revised schedule issued by KSEAB, schools can now upload student information through the board’s official school login portal till November 15, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of October 31. The window for printing exam fee challans through the school login has also been extended, and schools can now generate challans between November 17 and November 21, 2025, in place of the previous schedule from November 3 to 7. Similarly, the last date for printing challans and depositing the exam fees in the bank has been extended to November 24, 2025, from the earlier deadline of November 11.

Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 must ensure their information is uploaded correctly by their respective schools within the new deadline.

