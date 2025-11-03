JEE Mains 2026: Will Calculators be Allowed or Not? NTA Issues Clarification; All Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official clarification regarding the use of calculators in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2026). In a public notice dated November 2, 2026, NTA confirmed that no physical or on-screen calculator will be permitted during the examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official clarification regarding the use of calculators in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2026). In a public notice dated November 2, 2026, NTA confirmed that no physical or on-screen calculator will be permitted during the examination.

Earlier, the JEE Main 2026 information brochure, released on October 31, mentioned the introduction of an on-screen calculator and accessibility mode for candidates. However, NTA has now clarified that this was a typographical error, as the feature pertains to the agency’s generic test platform and not to JEE Main.

“NTA regrets the typographic error in the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) 2026 and for the inconvenience caused to the candidates,” the official notice stated.

The revised information bulletin has been uploaded on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - and candidates have been advised to download the updated version for accurate details. NTA has emphasised that all calculations must be done manually during the exam, as no digital assistance tools will be available.

The registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is currently underway and will continue till November 27, 2025. The Session 1 exam is scheduled from January 21 to 30, 2026, while Session 2 will be conducted from April 2 to 9, 2026.

In another update, NTA has expanded the number of JEE Main 2026 exam cities from 284 to 323 to improve accessibility for students across the country. Meanwhile, the CBSE has also advised its affiliated schools to share Class 11 registration data with NTA to prevent any overlap between CBSE Class 12 board exams and JEE Main 2026 exam dates.

Read the official notice here.