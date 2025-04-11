IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Ends Today - Detailed Seat Matrix & Key Guidelines

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, is set to officially close the admission window for candidates who qualified in the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 on April 11. Today marks the last opportunity for shortlisted candidates to register online through the JOAPS portal at joaps.iitd.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, is set to officially close the admission window for candidates who qualified in the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 on April 11. Today marks the last opportunity for shortlisted candidates to register online through the JOAPS portal at joaps.iitd.ac.in. Initially, the deadline was scheduled for April 9, but that was later extended to provide more time to the applicants.

The IIT JAM counselling will be conducted in four rounds to allocate seats across various programmes. In case any seats remain vacant, an additional round will be arranged.

Admitting Institutes

JAM scores are used for admission to MSc, MSc(Tech), MS (Research), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programmes across the following IITs - IIT Bhilai, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Jammu, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar, IIT Tirupati, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, and IIT Dharwad.

Application Guidelines

Only candidates who have been shortlisted in the JAM 2025 merit list will be eligible to participate in the application process. However, it must be noted that some fields in the form will already be pre-filled using the information provided during the JAM 2025 exam registration process. To complete the IIT JAM 2025 admission form, applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹750.

Applicants must also complete the choice filling for their desired programmes according to their preference during this phase, as options selected cannot be altered once the application window closes. The deadline for choice locking is scheduled for May 11, 2025.

Eligible candidates are advised to ensure all details are accurately filled in and required documents are uploaded before the final submission.

After the publication of the first admission list, candidates can log in to the JOAPS portal using their credentials to check the list. Candidates who are allotted a seat and wish to accept it must pay the seat booking fee, which is ₹15,000 for general, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates and ₹7,500 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates.

Find the detailed institute wise seat matrix here.