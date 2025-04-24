RRB Exam

RRB Paramedical 2025 Exam Dates, City Intimation Slip OUT- Know Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2025
16:38 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of RRBs
RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1376 vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) issued the RRB Paramedical 2025 exam dates on its official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of RRBs.

RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1376 vacancies. As per the schedule, the computer based test for various posts of para-medical will take place from April 28 to April 30, 2025. It must be noted that the Question paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. Negative marking will be used in CBT (computer-based test/examination), and for each wrong answer 1/3 of the marks allotted will be deducted for each question.

E-call letters or admit cards will be issued four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city intimation link.

RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of RRBs
  2. Click on RRB Paramedical 2025 city intimation slip link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed
  5. Check the city intimation slip and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

RRB Paramedical City Intimation Slip 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 24 Apr 2025
16:39 PM
RRB Exam Exam dates
