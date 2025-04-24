Major Update - WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2! Check All Details by WBBSE

Summary The wait is almost over for lakhs of students in West Bengal as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2, 2025. According to WBBSE, preparations are in full swing, and the official declaration will be made through a press conference at 9 AM.

The wait is almost over for lakhs of students in West Bengal as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2, 2025. According to WBBSE, preparations are in full swing, and the official declaration will be made through a press conference at 9 AM.

This year’s Madhyamik examinations were successfully conducted from February 10 to February 22 February 2025 across 2,683 exam centres in the state, with around 9,84,894 candidates appearing — marking an increase of over 62,000 students from last year. Strict surveillance was maintained at each venue, prohibiting mobile phones and electronic gadgets, following incidents last year that led to the cancellation of exams for 145 students.

Once announced, candidates can check their scores on the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. To access their results, students will need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other necessary details. Besides online access, students will also be able to receive their results via SMS.

During the official press conference, the board will release additional details such as the overall pass percentage, the list of toppers, and important information regarding supplementary exams and re-evaluation procedures.

According to the official notice, schools will be able to collect the candidates mark sheets and certificates from the respective board camp offices from 10 AM on the day of the result declaration.

In 2024, the results were declared on May 2 at 9 AM, while in 2023, they were announced on May 19. Students and guardians are advised to stay updated through the official websites for further announcements and instructions.